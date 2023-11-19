Favorites
From the opposite angle, it becomes apparent how important it was to remove the support post and add in a new header to open up the views between rooms. “I think it changes everything,” says Amber. The large rugs were picked up on Amber’s travels, and she hasn’t had rooms big enough to display them until now.
Made from MDF and finished-grade plywood, the wall panels are fabricated by Blend Projects at their workshop in Nanaimo, BC. The aluminum-framed windows from Pella are placed to enhance cross ventilation through the home. As seen in the kitchen, skylights and clerestory glazing are added wherever possible.