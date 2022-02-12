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e
Collection by
Erin Josephs
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Floor plan of Antler House by Andrew Geller, restored by Architecture AF
Restoration architect Forrest Frazier confined all new and non-historical elements, like the renovated deck and carport, to the rear of the house.
“Had the project not taken so long, we would have made more mistakes, adds Chris.
The featured vintage shell mirror is from Sarasota Trading Company.
Bedding and pillows are from Sunday Shop, while the metal wall racks are vintage.
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