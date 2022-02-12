The downstairs bathroom, just off the kitchen, was functional but ready for a redo.
Also in the foyer, beside a wall of glass that brings light into the living/dining area, is storagefor coats, bags and shoes.
The raspberry red bedroom and living area with a cobalt blue desk by NOKE Architects, a red chair by HAY, and a Groovy Chair by Pierre Paulin.
Set at the edge of the Meudon forest, the property benefits from the peaceful, residential setting of the town of Clamart, all while being 20 minutes by train from the south of Paris.
Sandwiched between two ornate Victorians, the London home designed by Alma-nac remedies a midcentury blunder with a contemporary correction.
The foyer's Douglas fir-clad ceiling extends from the glass-walled foyer outward to form a covered entry.
In the kitchen, mullioned glass cabinets showcase Isabella’s tableware and treasures, while a brass pot rail makes it easy to grab her cooking tools.
Rendered in sharp blue, the timeless motif of Greek Key is used as this kitchen's backsplash. The two-tone pattern is playful and modern against the more traditional white cabinets with molding and raised panels.