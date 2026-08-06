eramic vessels are by Australian artists David Bromley and Belinda Wiltshire.
Granite counters cover the cabinets, and the island's open shelves were inspired by the work of Donald Judd. Tiled toe kicks, with tile from the Rairies Montrieux factory, gives them the appearance of floating against the wall.
A barrel-vaulted staircase leads up to the home’s roof deck.
A minty pistachio hue paints the Reform Kitchen cabinetry, paired with Calacatta Gold marble countertops and the homeowner's existing Viking range. The Eames Molded Plastic bar stools sport leather pads. Lighting by Commune Design and Seed Design.
With the peninsula counter and upper cabinetry removed, the kitchen is open to the adjacent dining area, while the kitchen island adds cook space.
A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.