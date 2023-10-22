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Collection by Alex Kruger

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What was once a closed-off kitchen has been transformed into an efficient cooking and dining space complete with simple wood cabinets, sleek fixtures, and black accents. A mirrored backsplash reflects light, making this open space feel even larger.
What was once a closed-off kitchen has been transformed into an efficient cooking and dining space complete with simple wood cabinets, sleek fixtures, and black accents. A mirrored backsplash reflects light, making this open space feel even larger.
Bunker Workshop used bright, red steel pegboard for the backsplash in this kitchen in Boston loft apartment in a former textile factory.
Bunker Workshop used bright, red steel pegboard for the backsplash in this kitchen in Boston loft apartment in a former textile factory.
The kitchen is outfitted with custom teak cabinetry and a black soapstone counter that extends up the backsplash and waterfalls to the floor. Dramatic built-in shelves accentuate the high ceilings.
The kitchen is outfitted with custom teak cabinetry and a black soapstone counter that extends up the backsplash and waterfalls to the floor. Dramatic built-in shelves accentuate the high ceilings.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The adjacent open kitchen is made of mahogany (to match the floors, ceilings, and walls), accented by a volcanic stone backsplash and a Viking gas cooktop.
The adjacent open kitchen is made of mahogany (to match the floors, ceilings, and walls), accented by a volcanic stone backsplash and a Viking gas cooktop.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
Strongly contrasting colors were used to differentiate bedrooms and bathrooms. The master bath is awash in reddish hues with a custom freestanding vanity by Studio Bright.
Strongly contrasting colors were used to differentiate bedrooms and bathrooms. The master bath is awash in reddish hues with a custom freestanding vanity by Studio Bright.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
Large windows make the forest a constant presence indoors. A wood walkway runs along the perimeter of the house.
Large windows make the forest a constant presence indoors. A wood walkway runs along the perimeter of the house.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
In the living room, the team raised the firebox, cladded the hearth in a tactile plaster finish, and installed a floating limestone bench that wraps the column. On the left (unseen) is integrated firewood storage, and a cozy reading nook sits on the right. "The bench was designed to be used as a social space/lounge, and is well-used," says Coffey. The wood beams and red brick were scraped and stripped many times to remove the silver paint and reclaim a natural state.
In the living room, the team raised the firebox, cladded the hearth in a tactile plaster finish, and installed a floating limestone bench that wraps the column. On the left (unseen) is integrated firewood storage, and a cozy reading nook sits on the right. "The bench was designed to be used as a social space/lounge, and is well-used," says Coffey. The wood beams and red brick were scraped and stripped many times to remove the silver paint and reclaim a natural state.
The Meranti wood and glass doors are over nine feet tall, and have a custom arch detail at the top. The clay coating on the walls and ceiling are by Matteo Brioni. “We mixed some colors together to give the space a perfect warm and serene feel,” says Valérie. “We like to add the same clay finish to the ceiling as the walls to create a sense of intimacy.”
The Meranti wood and glass doors are over nine feet tall, and have a custom arch detail at the top. The clay coating on the walls and ceiling are by Matteo Brioni. “We mixed some colors together to give the space a perfect warm and serene feel,” says Valérie. “We like to add the same clay finish to the ceiling as the walls to create a sense of intimacy.”
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
A small kitchenette comes complete with a cook top and oven. White oak wood flooring is used throughout, as a standard feature.
A small kitchenette comes complete with a cook top and oven. White oak wood flooring is used throughout, as a standard feature.
The breakfast area sits directly beneath the clerestory window pop-up, or scoop.
The breakfast area sits directly beneath the clerestory window pop-up, or scoop.
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.

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