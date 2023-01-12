SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Mirella Torrisi

Favorites

View 41 Photos
Wu brought the exterior materials inside, combining the maple plywood on the stairwell with the brick and board-and-batten.
Wu brought the exterior materials inside, combining the maple plywood on the stairwell with the brick and board-and-batten.
Farnley Hey’s heart is a large, double-height living area, dubbed "the dance floor
Farnley Hey’s heart is a large, double-height living area, dubbed "the dance floor
Much of the original detail throughout the house was retained and refurbished, such as the barrel-vaulted ceilings, metal railing, and woodwork in the front hall.
Much of the original detail throughout the house was retained and refurbished, such as the barrel-vaulted ceilings, metal railing, and woodwork in the front hall.
The stairs were stripped back to just the steps and upgraded with a new steel handrail and spindles. The treads were finished with OSMO ebony oil.
The stairs were stripped back to just the steps and upgraded with a new steel handrail and spindles. The treads were finished with OSMO ebony oil.
A bespoke golden runner with a tiger illustration drawn by a member of the design team welcomes guests in the entry. The pendant is jade Morano glass with gold fringe.
A bespoke golden runner with a tiger illustration drawn by a member of the design team welcomes guests in the entry. The pendant is jade Morano glass with gold fringe.
Tucked below the central staircase is a generously sized bathtub. "This involved creating a load-bearing structure under the floor to support the tub. It acts as a filter between the study area and bedroom and creates a very distinctive play of pure volumes," explains Rocca.
Tucked below the central staircase is a generously sized bathtub. "This involved creating a load-bearing structure under the floor to support the tub. It acts as a filter between the study area and bedroom and creates a very distinctive play of pure volumes," explains Rocca.
Underneath vines hanging down from above, a dual-sided entertainment center provides partial separation of the public space. "We designed the dual functioning entertainment/bar fixture to visually separate the living and dining areas while remaining low enough to allow your eye to read the space as one continuous environment," says Melanie.
Underneath vines hanging down from above, a dual-sided entertainment center provides partial separation of the public space. "We designed the dual functioning entertainment/bar fixture to visually separate the living and dining areas while remaining low enough to allow your eye to read the space as one continuous environment," says Melanie.
“It’s very similar to what you’d see for corn storage,” the homeowner says of the custom designed stairwell screen. On the landing, a long vertical window frames a picturesque view of the property. As a passageway that you would typically walk through quickly, the design details in the stairwell create an experience where you instead stop and linger.
“It’s very similar to what you’d see for corn storage,” the homeowner says of the custom designed stairwell screen. On the landing, a long vertical window frames a picturesque view of the property. As a passageway that you would typically walk through quickly, the design details in the stairwell create an experience where you instead stop and linger.
Heritage architecture can be found all throughout the abode, including the built-in bookshelves winding up the main staircase.
Heritage architecture can be found all throughout the abode, including the built-in bookshelves winding up the main staircase.
An up-close look at the sleek, winding staircase, made from black steel and glass.
An up-close look at the sleek, winding staircase, made from black steel and glass.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
Their carpenter Proedl built a lot of the storage and furniture in the apartment, including these concealed cubbies beneath the stairs—with room for a dry bar, of course.
Their carpenter Proedl built a lot of the storage and furniture in the apartment, including these concealed cubbies beneath the stairs—with room for a dry bar, of course.
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom

21 more saves