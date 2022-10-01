SubscribeSign In
“When you’re doing a second home, a lot of the character of the design is defined by what it isn’t,” says architect Greg Howe, as a way of explaining the minimalistic approach that was taken on this Michigan weekend home. “If you think of it as cold, you have to remember, the setting, and accessing nature, is the point.”
Stuck in the 1970s, this Big Bear A-frame was given a new look for $40,000. The owner embraced the cabin’s midcentury vibe while updating all of the tired decorative elements, like wall-to-wall carpeting and a drab color scheme.
The three-bedroom Iniö model from Pluspuu features floor-to-ceiling windows, a loft-like interior, a wraparound deck, and a gable outline reminiscent of a traditional log cabin.
On the north-facing facade, it’s easy to discern where the original glass doors used to open directly to the deck. In spring of 2012, Block Island contractor John Spier replaced the entire wall of glass panels.
Holly Hollenbeck spent about a year giving her A-frame home near Lake Tahoe a gut renovation.
Sleeping Cabin from southeast lawn and existing storage shed beyond.
Built in 1963, the Flansburgh House remains an architectural gem within Lincoln, Mass.
Architect Barbara Bestor brought a fresh perspective to David Weinberg and Gary Ventimiglia's 1926 Tudor in Silver Lake, combining Benjamin Moore's Black Iron and White Linen. “I was hesitant about the colors when Barbara proposed them," recalls David (pictured). "But when she said, 'Think of a Motherwell painting,' that reduced my anxiety."
Bizna Estudio combines passive house principles with a few regional materials to keep one family cool while on vacation.
Clemmons-based Topsider Homes serves all of North Carolina, and they were were one of the earliest producers of post-and-beam prefabricated kit homes in the region. Their factory and showroom near Winston-Salem, North Carolina, offers customers a look at their unique designs, which are well suited to beach, coastal, and inland regions.
