“When you’re doing a second home, a lot of the character of the design is defined by what it isn’t,” says architect Greg Howe, as a way of explaining the minimalistic approach that was taken on this Michigan weekend home. “If you think of it as cold, you have to remember, the setting, and accessing nature, is the point.”
Architect Barbara Bestor brought a fresh perspective to David Weinberg and Gary Ventimiglia's 1926 Tudor in Silver Lake, combining Benjamin Moore's Black Iron and White Linen. “I was hesitant about the colors when Barbara proposed them," recalls David (pictured). "But when she said, 'Think of a Motherwell painting,' that reduced my anxiety."
Clemmons-based Topsider Homes serves all of North Carolina, and they were were one of the earliest producers of post-and-beam prefabricated kit homes in the region. Their factory and showroom near Winston-Salem, North Carolina, offers customers a look at their unique designs, which are well suited to beach, coastal, and inland regions.