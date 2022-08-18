The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
A Madrid apartment's bold renovation experiments with a palette of primary colors, including with this yellow bathroom.
Lift-and-slide doors open the ground-floor living space up to the outdoor courtyard. The exposed concrete floor of the interior is echoed in the courtyard by linear concrete pavers to emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
The aluminum was manufactured by Baileys Aluminum. The gold-anodized aluminum was supplied by Neville Precision Engineering.
Many of the lights and rugs are from local shops.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
Landscaping was designed by Gardenia Gardens.
The outdoor shower is in constant use and was a request from the clients. It’s accessed through the indoor shower.
A private, shaded outdoor shower is an added bonus.