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The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie & Pigment.
When Ana’s design team at Fala Atelier first proposed blocky kitchen cabinets with dramatic stripes, Ana hesitated. “I thought it would be too much,” she says. “But it’s not. It is incredible, and it is very elegant.” Fala’s Filipe Magalhães says the plays of scale and direction in the house’s patterns make the modest spaces feel grander and create a visual rhythm.
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