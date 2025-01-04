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Collection by Amy Skjonsby-Winslow

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The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
Donald Judd acquired this New York City building for $68,000 in 1968. His family moved in a year later and renovated over decades. Judd continued to use it to experiment with his ideas even after he moved to Texas in the 1970s.
Donald Judd acquired this New York City building for $68,000 in 1968. His family moved in a year later and renovated over decades. Judd continued to use it to experiment with his ideas even after he moved to Texas in the 1970s.
The ceiling-height, curving red cabinets were handmade by the owners.
The ceiling-height, curving red cabinets were handmade by the owners.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The pillowy, cobalt blue chair is by Katrine Bjørn.</span>
The pillowy, cobalt blue chair is by Katrine Bjørn.
Gable in the front, party in the back. The designers preserved the facade of the original craftsman bungalow and added a new entry sequence, stairs, and porch surface.
Gable in the front, party in the back. The designers preserved the facade of the original craftsman bungalow and added a new entry sequence, stairs, and porch surface.
When Ana’s design team at Fala Atelier first proposed blocky kitchen cabinets with dramatic stripes, Ana hesitated. “I thought it would be too much,” she says. “But it’s not. It is incredible, and it is very elegant.” Fala’s Filipe Magalhães says the plays of scale and direction in the house’s patterns make the modest spaces feel grander and create a visual rhythm.
When Ana’s design team at Fala Atelier first proposed blocky kitchen cabinets with dramatic stripes, Ana hesitated. “I thought it would be too much,” she says. “But it’s not. It is incredible, and it is very elegant.” Fala’s Filipe Magalhães says the plays of scale and direction in the house’s patterns make the modest spaces feel grander and create a visual rhythm.
For Ana, it was important that guests could gather throughout the open ground floor. Her kitchen and living room flow into each other. Everyone can relax on the mustard Togo sofa from Ligne Roset in the living room or pull up a Hiroshima chair at the custom Tomaz Viana table by the kitchen.
For Ana, it was important that guests could gather throughout the open ground floor. Her kitchen and living room flow into each other. Everyone can relax on the mustard Togo sofa from Ligne Roset in the living room or pull up a Hiroshima chair at the custom Tomaz Viana table by the kitchen.
On the home's second floor, a guest bedroom features a Foscarini lamp and bed and nightstands by Pianca.
On the home's second floor, a guest bedroom features a Foscarini lamp and bed and nightstands by Pianca.
A George Nakashima chair sits in the corner office off the stair landing.
A George Nakashima chair sits in the corner office off the stair landing.
"A matching bench extends into the open shower where accordion corner windows can open entirely,
"A matching bench extends into the open shower where accordion corner windows can open entirely,
This circle is used for their everyday schedule and notes.
This circle is used for their everyday schedule and notes.
The circle is painted with chalkboard paint. “We pin stuff up there for the holidays, like Chinese New Year, because you have to get up on a chair [to reach it] and you can’t do that everyday,” says Ren.
The circle is painted with chalkboard paint. “We pin stuff up there for the holidays, like Chinese New Year, because you have to get up on a chair [to reach it] and you can’t do that everyday,” says Ren.
The windowed stairwell glows at night.
The windowed stairwell glows at night.
About 500 sheets of the flagship mycelium-made material, Reishi, by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">biotech company MycoWorks </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">hang above the Pasque bar on the ground level of Populus.</span>
biotech company MycoWorks
In the living room, two shades of gray paint from Sherwin-Williams complement the upholstered furnishings from Knoll.
In the living room, two shades of gray paint from Sherwin-Williams complement the upholstered furnishings from Knoll.

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