Shigeru Ban, Cardboard Cathedral A testament to the strength, skill, and poignancy of the Pritzker winner’s “emergency architecture,” this A-frame marvel of cardboard tubing and shipping containers served as a potent symbol for Christchurch’s recovery after an earthquake. In another symbolic touch, the stained glass triangle at the front of the church incorporates imagery from the former cathedral’s famous rose window.
The modest two-story studio building occupies the southeastern corner of the property. Downstairs it houses Caryn’s studio, where she shares her enthusiasm for the Alexander Technique with her clients. Upstairs is where Greg and his small team dream up future architectural visions. The building is made of a lightweight steel framework entirely clad in what is traditionally a roofing material: an asphalt-colored shingle, made of only two millimeter-thick recycled rubber sheets, finished with a silicate coating (with a 20-year lifespan). The circular pavers are not actual pavers, but the residue from the pouring of the coffered slabs for House Katz. Instead of letting it go to waste, Greg asked the builders to pour the small amount of concrete left over from each newly mixed batch into a circular container. Once set, these circular shapes were popped out and stored to ultimately become a playful walkway between Caryn and Greg’s studios.
The roof of the garden house and main extension have been built from metal decking, which is left exposed in the interior. "Metal decking is almost never used for domestic projects but it allowed us to create an articulated ceiling with linear ‘vaults’ or ‘waves’ instead of the boring more traditional ‘cover it with gypsum boards’ approach,
