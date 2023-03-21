SubscribeSign In
1456 Angelus Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Ellen Philips of Sotheby's International Realty.
This home features plenty of spaces for outdoor entertaining, including a wraparound deck and a dining area tucked away amidst trees and native landscaping.
Ingrid Blans and Tjibbe Knol relax outside their home, which is made of various recycled materials such as dismantled cable reels, old billboards, and broken umbrellas. Inside, a vintage shop display case exhibits a small fraction of the couple's collection of art and objects.
From the outside, the house appears as a composition of cubic volumes that barely hints at its reused nature. Expanses of glass, skylights, terraces, and balconies all strengthen the relationship between inside and outside and make the interior uniformly light.
The upper and lower level of the home feature exposed hemp panels.
The home explores new, innovative ways of utilizing hemp. The kitchen and dining area are located in a double-height space.
Tucked away from street view, the OCM House runs east to west to optimize north-facing views of the lawn and garden. The home is designed to embrace the outdoors and is within walking distance of rivers and beautiful beaches.
The bedroom receives morning light from a large window and a ventilation panel that opens to the garden.
The exposed solid cork blocks are gentle to the touch, and they even smell good. The acoustics are soft and calm, and the house only requires heating on the coldest days. The stove is fed with logs harvested from on-site tree maintenance.
A bathroom shows off the large scale of the site's sloping rock with a floor-to-ceiling window.
The exterior of the home showcases its measured simplicity. "It looks like it lands lightly on the ground,
Shigeru Ban, Cardboard Cathedral A testament to the strength, skill, and poignancy of the Pritzker winner’s “emergency architecture,” this A-frame marvel of cardboard tubing and shipping containers served as a potent symbol for Christchurch’s recovery after an earthquake. In another symbolic touch, the stained glass triangle at the front of the church incorporates imagery from the former cathedral’s famous rose window.
The modest two-story studio building occupies the southeastern corner of the property. Downstairs it houses Caryn’s studio, where she shares her enthusiasm for the Alexander Technique with her clients. Upstairs is where Greg and his small team dream up future architectural visions. The building is made of a lightweight steel framework entirely clad in what is traditionally a roofing material: an asphalt-colored shingle, made of only two millimeter-thick recycled rubber sheets, finished with a silicate coating (with a 20-year lifespan). The circular pavers are not actual pavers, but the residue from the pouring of the coffered slabs for House Katz. Instead of letting it go to waste, Greg asked the builders to pour the small amount of concrete left over from each newly mixed batch into a circular container. Once set, these circular shapes were popped out and stored to ultimately become a playful walkway between Caryn and Greg’s studios.
The rough concrete is balanced out with a peach coloured liquid floor trough-out. The concrete walls form the ideal backdrop for the homeowners’ art collection, existing holes and plugs define the position of every artwork.
Studio Okami tore down the walls of this five-bedroom apartment and stripped all the layers of finishing from the walls and ceilings revealing the beautifully textured concrete.
His OPod Tube House is an experimental, low-cost, micro-living housing unit constructed as a temporary living space for young people, and made from a 2.5-meter-diameter concrete water pipe.
Feeling the squeeze from Hong Kong's affordable housing crisis, James Law of James Law Cybertecture turns to a surprising new micro-housing solution.
"It is also possible to add a separate kitchen island in a different color than the rest of the kitchen," suggests Christensen.
The roof of the garden house and main extension have been built from metal decking, which is left exposed in the interior. "Metal decking is almost never used for domestic projects but it allowed us to create an articulated ceiling with linear ‘vaults’ or ‘waves’ instead of the boring more traditional ‘cover it with gypsum boards’ approach,
