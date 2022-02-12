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Collection by JOHN VALLE

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Watters relied on reclaimed materials to help save on the bottom line. He purchased salvaged Douglas fir from <a href="https://placemakersinc.com/">PlaceMakers</a> (it originally came from a house in San Francisco) to clad the ceilings and found an old beam to help support the structure. White-painted wainscotting amps up the lived-in feeling he sought for the interior. While he wanted to use reclaimed wood for the floor, he opted for slab-on-grade floors to preserve as much height as he could inside, which required him to use an engineered product. They’re covered with <a href="https://stoneandtileshoppe.com/products/mediterranean-mckz025-kazalla-wire-brushed-engineered-hardwood-flooring?pt_source=googleads&amp;pt_medium=cpc&amp;pt_campaign=&amp;pt_adgroup=&amp;gad_source=1&amp;gad_campaignid=21858975279&amp;gbraid=0AAAAADIzN_ItsTeYszN7PNSkEjVnUVRV-&amp;gclid=CjwKCAjwhZDUBhBGEiwAbi5bjhVtqSS4WSzosG6IO93k1fUEBt3vME5tdo6MWN8bkypG6Jz_pwc7sBoCXxoQAvD_BwE">Mediterranean Kazalla Engineered Wood Flooring</a> (purchased from <a href="https://floordimensions.com/">Floor Dimensions</a> in Albany, CA).
Watters relied on reclaimed materials to help save on the bottom line. He purchased salvaged Douglas fir from <a href="placemakersinc.com/">P... (it originally came from a house in San Francisco) to clad the ceilings and found an old beam to help support the structure. White-painted wainscotting amps up the lived-in feeling he sought for the interior. While he wanted to use reclaimed wood for the floor, he opted for slab-on-grade floors to preserve as much height as he could inside, which required him to use an engineered product. They’re covered with <a href="stoneandtileshoppe.com/pro... Kazalla Engineered Wood Flooring</a> (purchased from <a href="floordimensions.com/">F... Dimensions</a> in Albany, CA).
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
The listening room at Silence Please in New York, New York.
The listening room at Silence Please in New York, New York.
"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
The Outline Sofa is from Muuto, and the area rug is from Morrow Soft Goods.
The Outline Sofa is from Muuto, and the area rug is from Morrow Soft Goods.
Floor plan of Amabel Street by Weather Projects
Floor plan of Amabel Street by Weather Projects
In addition to the Samsung appliances, Knight outfitted the kitchen with tinted concrete floors, something Rami and Hannah appreciate. "They’re easy to clean, pet-proof, and it’s hard to see dirt on them,
In addition to the Samsung appliances, Knight outfitted the kitchen with tinted concrete floors, something Rami and Hannah appreciate. "They’re easy to clean, pet-proof, and it’s hard to see dirt on them,
Ludwig Godefroy designed this refuge in Marquesa, Mexico, to feel like both a protect shelter without losing the romance of a secluded cabin.
Ludwig Godefroy designed this refuge in Marquesa, Mexico, to feel like both a protect shelter without losing the romance of a secluded cabin.
The Brownstone Boys punched up this Stuyvesant Heights home with psychedelic wallpaper and jewel-toned paint while preserving its historic wood details.
The Brownstone Boys punched up this Stuyvesant Heights home with psychedelic wallpaper and jewel-toned paint while preserving its historic wood details.
The glass dining room door opens directly to the pedestrian street, connecting the home with the town.
The glass dining room door opens directly to the pedestrian street, connecting the home with the town.
MoreDesign took this 19th-century structure down to the studs and rebuilt it with reclaimed stone, lime mortar, and locally made fixtures.
MoreDesign took this 19th-century structure down to the studs and rebuilt it with reclaimed stone, lime mortar, and locally made fixtures.
The house sits in St. Nicholas Historic District, also known Striver’s Row, which is considered a prime example of 19th-century New York architecture.
The house sits in St. Nicholas Historic District, also known Striver’s Row, which is considered a prime example of 19th-century New York architecture.
This Thousand Oaks Eichler home checks all the boxes with clerestory windows, post-and-beam construction, a planted courtyard, and a pool.
This Thousand Oaks Eichler home checks all the boxes with clerestory windows, post-and-beam construction, a planted courtyard, and a pool.

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