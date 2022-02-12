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Watters relied on reclaimed materials to help save on the bottom line. He purchased salvaged Douglas fir from <a href="placemakersinc.com/">P... (it originally came from a house in San Francisco) to clad the ceilings and found an old beam to help support the structure. White-painted wainscotting amps up the lived-in feeling he sought for the interior. While he wanted to use reclaimed wood for the floor, he opted for slab-on-grade floors to preserve as much height as he could inside, which required him to use an engineered product. They’re covered with <a href="stoneandtileshoppe.com/pro... Kazalla Engineered Wood Flooring</a> (purchased from <a href="floordimensions.com/">F... Dimensions</a> in Albany, CA).
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