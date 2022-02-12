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Collection by Dea Zullo

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The second floor living room is currently used as a playroom for the couple's daughter, Poppy. The gallery wall has pieces that the couple have collected together, and the recycled tee shirt blanket on the back of the couch is fabricated by Project Repat.
The second floor living room is currently used as a playroom for the couple's daughter, Poppy. The gallery wall has pieces that the couple have collected together, and the recycled tee shirt blanket on the back of the couch is fabricated by Project Repat.
"In all, a level of sophistication has been achieved that exudes timelessness and permanence—surely a new landmark of Los Angeles architecture,
"In all, a level of sophistication has been achieved that exudes timelessness and permanence—surely a new landmark of Los Angeles architecture,
The bust of the emperor Hadrian
The bust of the emperor Hadrian
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Keren Richter drew inspiration from the nearby ocean and farmland for this Martha's Vineyard renovation, whose master suite features a canopy bed from Australian furniture maker Mark Tuckey—replete with warm, textural linen and natural fiber bedding.
Keren Richter drew inspiration from the nearby ocean and farmland for this Martha's Vineyard renovation, whose master suite features a canopy bed from Australian furniture maker Mark Tuckey—replete with warm, textural linen and natural fiber bedding.
To minimize energy use, the residence relies on natural ventilation for cooling. Heat is provided by an inflow hydronic tubing system. Note the guesthouse seen behind the bridge.
To minimize energy use, the residence relies on natural ventilation for cooling. Heat is provided by an inflow hydronic tubing system. Note the guesthouse seen behind the bridge.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Deep clean the house. Dust from top to bottom, clean out shower heads and faucets with vinegar, make your own cleaning agents, mop and polish hardwood floors, and shake out rugs. Your aquarium needs attention. Scrubbing the fish tank is one of those chores that gets short shrift, so here’s your chance to add it to the list. Finally, you’ll see the goldfish smiling back at you. Get an emergency kit together. Get supplies ready and establish a plan for the whole family in the event that things get serious.
Deep clean the house. Dust from top to bottom, clean out shower heads and faucets with vinegar, make your own cleaning agents, mop and polish hardwood floors, and shake out rugs. Your aquarium needs attention. Scrubbing the fish tank is one of those chores that gets short shrift, so here’s your chance to add it to the list. Finally, you’ll see the goldfish smiling back at you. Get an emergency kit together. Get supplies ready and establish a plan for the whole family in the event that things get serious.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
According to Michael, the centralized table is a contemporary take on a traditional trestle table, combining raw steel plate "legs" with a bleached ash slab with wenge keys. The chairs are powder-coated steel and maple, with sheepskin cushions, and the floors are whitewashed birch hardwood. The chandelier is inspired in part by a Lindsey Adelman design and built to fit the space.
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
Well-placed skylights flood the built-in desk and workstation with natural light. The elegant desk lamp, which Hara calls the Sunset Lamp, has a maple base and bowl-like shade, the latter finished with gold leaf for a warm glow.
Sol to Soul floor plan
Sol to Soul floor plan
The light-filled living room on the east side of the house is furnished with an Opium day bed and Christian Liagre chairs for Holly Hunt.
The light-filled living room on the east side of the house is furnished with an Opium day bed and Christian Liagre chairs for Holly Hunt.
Jenesys Buildings offers three different houses that are designed to comply with Vancouver’s laneway housing regulations.
Jenesys Buildings offers three different houses that are designed to comply with Vancouver’s laneway housing regulations.