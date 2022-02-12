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Collection by Kiki Cervantes

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The living room has an Ikea Poäng chair from the 1980s and a vintage sofa sourced from Auktionet, among several other pieces the couple has collected over time.
The living room has an Ikea Poäng chair from the 1980s and a vintage sofa sourced from Auktionet, among several other pieces the couple has collected over time.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
Table made with roof of house scraps
Table made with roof of house scraps
The
The
Paul and Rachel Vanden Bout recently left Virginia to join their son and daughter-in-law—NV Design Architecture principals Tom Vanden Bout and Brenda Nelson—in Oaxaca, Mexico.
Paul and Rachel Vanden Bout recently left Virginia to join their son and daughter-in-law—NV Design Architecture principals Tom Vanden Bout and Brenda Nelson—in Oaxaca, Mexico.
The terrace connects to the glass-encased living area and the interior courtyard.
The terrace connects to the glass-encased living area and the interior courtyard.

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