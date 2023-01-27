Favorites
LIVING ROOM FEATURE WALL: A great living room feature wall using BESTÅ wall units can be arranged to create a striking composition while maximizing storage across the 10-ft high ceilings. More BESTÅ units are installed at the seated height and paired with DIY wood cubbies for the perfect reading bench.
The sunken living room created an opportunity for a bespoke joinery unit that can be used as a bench overlooking the courtyard as well as a storage space for books and objects. Topped with the same Iranian travertine marble that is used for the flooring in the entrance, it extends the hallway along the courtyard into the living room.