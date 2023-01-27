SubscribeSign In
LIVING ROOM FEATURE WALL: A great living room feature wall using BESTÅ wall units can be arranged to create a striking composition while maximizing storage across the 10-ft high ceilings. More BESTÅ units are installed at the seated height and paired with DIY wood cubbies for the perfect reading bench.
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
Lindi added some texture to the living room window nook with a lumbar pillow she sewed from a thrifted $4 shirt.
Australian firm Archiblox designed the world's first carbon-positive prefab with interiors filled with sustainably sourced plywood with formaldehyde- and VOC-free finishes.
An electric fireplace heater from Walmart adds a touch of coziness and warmth to the living area.
Large windows can be stepped through and connect the new living spaces with the backyard. Built-in bench seats provide convenient storage.
The sunken living room created an opportunity for a bespoke joinery unit that can be used as a bench overlooking the courtyard as well as a storage space for books and objects. Topped with the same Iranian travertine marble that is used for the flooring in the entrance, it extends the hallway along the courtyard into the living room.
