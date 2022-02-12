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Collection by Karla Cornelius

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The addition encompasses two bedroom suites stacked one atop the other, and it’s topped with a roof deck.
The addition encompasses two bedroom suites stacked one atop the other, and it’s topped with a roof deck.
In the tiny town of Auvilliers, France, architect Jean-Baptiste Barache designed an elegant cedar-shingled home with an A-frame construction.
In the tiny town of Auvilliers, France, architect Jean-Baptiste Barache designed an elegant cedar-shingled home with an A-frame construction.
A short, chunky staircase connects the two distinct realms of the studio.
A short, chunky staircase connects the two distinct realms of the studio.
Floor Plan of Studio H by Studio Hoka
Floor Plan of Studio H by Studio Hoka
In the central tent, a MADE light strip by Martin Doller is woven through a Barn and Werf canoe frame to create an on-brand light fixture above a large Boschedal dining table. Woodbender chairs offer ample seating for groups.
In the central tent, a MADE light strip by Martin Doller is woven through a Barn and Werf canoe frame to create an on-brand light fixture above a large Boschedal dining table. Woodbender chairs offer ample seating for groups.
Though he rents his Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment, Taylor Dow had enough room to install an above-ground pool. His advice for would-be bathers: Work with the space you have. For example, consider whether your outdoor oasis is better suited to an aboveground pool or a bathtub-like stock tank.
Though he rents his Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment, Taylor Dow had enough room to install an above-ground pool. His advice for would-be bathers: Work with the space you have. For example, consider whether your outdoor oasis is better suited to an aboveground pool or a bathtub-like stock tank.
Windows frames the architect’s built-in desk, which overlooks the water. In the corner, a cast iron wood stove provides heat on dreary days. And opposite the workstation, there’s a single bunk that folds down from the wall. It also doubles as a couch when the family wants to use the space for backyard hang outs.
Windows frames the architect’s built-in desk, which overlooks the water. In the corner, a cast iron wood stove provides heat on dreary days. And opposite the workstation, there’s a single bunk that folds down from the wall. It also doubles as a couch when the family wants to use the space for backyard hang outs.
A floor plan of the 222-square-foot Jayco after the transformation.
A floor plan of the 222-square-foot Jayco after the transformation.
Mono in the woods of Montana
Mono in the woods of Montana
The home's inset doors and windows create shelter from inclement weather, and provide secluded covered areas for gathering. "The lighter wood used in the insets is recycled from a shed that used to belong to my grandfather,
The home's inset doors and windows create shelter from inclement weather, and provide secluded covered areas for gathering. "The lighter wood used in the insets is recycled from a shed that used to belong to my grandfather,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Pine wood-clad cabin sits atop an elevated platform left behind by a previous builder in a failed first construction attempt, and overlooks the Cautín River. "</span>
The Pine wood-clad cabin sits atop an elevated platform left behind by a previous builder in a failed first construction attempt, and overlooks the Cautín River. "
The gable form of the cabin was inspired by vernacular utilitarian structures, as was the patterning of the facade with the horizontal datums. "The overlapping layers help pull water off the facade,
The gable form of the cabin was inspired by vernacular utilitarian structures, as was the patterning of the facade with the horizontal datums. "The overlapping layers help pull water off the facade,
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
Dark furnishings, light fixtures, and cabinetry complete the insular, protective feel of the interiors. The dining table was custom-designed by the architects and crafted from recycled wood from Vinuela's grandfather.
Dark furnishings, light fixtures, and cabinetry complete the insular, protective feel of the interiors. The dining table was custom-designed by the architects and crafted from recycled wood from Vinuela's grandfather.
The blackened timber–clad cabin that arba designed in Longueil, Normandy, France, is marked by large glass doors, layered with wood slats that slide open and connect the home to its lush landscape.
The blackened timber–clad cabin that arba designed in Longueil, Normandy, France, is marked by large glass doors, layered with wood slats that slide open and connect the home to its lush landscape.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.

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