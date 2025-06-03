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Collection by
Kate Holmes
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The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
“The parapet makes the building look quite a bit bigger than it is and it creates an idea of mystery – or discovery” says Ben.
The kitchen sits between the bedroom and pantry in the cabin. The bathroom is on the other side of the pantry, opposite a wood-burning stove.
With a brand-new plan, vibrant decor, and a bright-yellow door, Ghislaine Viñas reinvigorated a 600-square-foot kit house for her family.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
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