SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lynn Appollis-Laurent

Favorites

View 10 Photos
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The entrance now has a new glass front door and bespoke casework.
The entrance now has a new glass front door and bespoke casework.
Floor-to-ceiling glass allows guests to appreciate the forested lot as much as the owners do.
Floor-to-ceiling glass allows guests to appreciate the forested lot as much as the owners do.