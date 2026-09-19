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Collection by Amanda Sweet

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Herman Miller Nelson Thin Edge Double Dresser
Herman Miller Nelson Thin Edge Double Dresser
West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cabinet - Small
West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cabinet - Small
Blu Dot Real Good Chair - Copper
Blu Dot Real Good Chair - Copper
Herman Miller Noguchi Table
Herman Miller Noguchi Table