"In the bathroom and ensuite Louis convinced me about micro cement,
The guest bathroom.
The bathroom features simple black hex tile on the floor and white tile laid in a grid on the walls. The custom vanity is fir, in keeping with the rest of the home’s material palette.
The flooring in the master bath is vein-cut Ocean Silver travertine. The custom bathroom vanity is stained birch, the polished chrome fixtures are from Hansgrohe’s Axor Uno2 line, and the chair is upholstered in Checker by Alexander Girard for Maharam.
Christa envisioned the main bathroom on the upper level as a sanctuary with a soaking tub. “We opened up the ceiling to expose the volume to its full 14-foot height,” she explains. “We kept the same layout, but replaced the shallow alcove tub with a soaking tub and Vola faucets. We found a floating vanity with a matching medicine cabinet, and a wall-mount toilet.” The dimensional wall tile is Ann Sacks Context Pillow Mosaic, which comes alive as natural light streams in from clerestory windows.
