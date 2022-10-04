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Collection by
Xevi Forroy Duch
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The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
Stairs lead from the kid’s room to a washroom, and trailing vines spill into the void.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
At the first floor, a water garden sits in an integrated basin. Folded metal stairs climb above the water’s surface.
Natural light cascades over the stairwells to reach the tree growing in the dining room.
A window breaks up the street-facing facade composed of perforated cement blocks.
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