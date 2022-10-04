SubscribeSign In
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
A single linear element of joinery was installed across the entirety of the south facing wall of the flat, which houses various functions including a kitchen larder cupboard, display cabinet for pottery, plenty of drawers for camera equipment, and at the far end, book storage and a living room media cabinet
The couple chose polished concrete throughout the home to contrast alongside more textural timber. The concrete has thermal heating below it to stay warm in the winter.
"If you find people you can be open and honest with about what you want to create, then their professional skill and exposure to products and craftspeople can elevate and refine your home in your desired direction,
Chau created a DIY living wall using irrigation components sourced from Amazon and plants from Home Depot. The hose tucks into a compartment built into the planter wall.
"Everyone who visits speaks of the warmth created by the timber lining boards and the interest of the raked ceiling in the kitchen,” says homeowner Sarah.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
Though the home is located in a dense residential neighbourhood, the patio creates a buffer between the interior and the world outside, while still letting in light, greenery, and fresh air
An Ingo Maurer Flotation light hangs over the Keiji Ashizawa-designed kitchen table, which is lined with Carl Hansen chairs.
Ariake Dovetail barstools are tucked up at the kitchen island, which is finished with a Silestone charcoal soapstone.
The kitchen features all-new appliances and opens up to a large balcony overlooking the backyard.
At the BauLinder Has by Hufft, a black vertical wood screen elegantly separates the kitchen and main living area.
Kitchen appliances are hidden behind sliding aluminum "garage" doors.
Twin Gable House floor plan
In the bedroom , Ball Light pendants by Michael Anastassiades hang above Tulip side tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The linens are by Brooklinen, and the Serif TV is by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Samsung.
“The atrium is the first place you enter,” says Leidner. “Traditionally, it’s a hardscaped area with some potted plants, but we wanted it to be more like a full garden, right in the middle of the house.”
