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Collection by Xevi Forroy Duch

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The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
Stairs lead from the kid’s room to a washroom, and trailing vines spill into the void.
Stairs lead from the kid’s room to a washroom, and trailing vines spill into the void.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
At the first floor, a water garden sits in an integrated basin. Folded metal stairs climb above the water’s surface.
At the first floor, a water garden sits in an integrated basin. Folded metal stairs climb above the water’s surface.
Natural light cascades over the stairwells to reach the tree growing in the dining room.
Natural light cascades over the stairwells to reach the tree growing in the dining room.
A window breaks up the street-facing facade composed of perforated cement blocks.
A window breaks up the street-facing facade composed of perforated cement blocks.

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