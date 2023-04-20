Home Tours
Collection by
Dale V
Favorites
View
4
Photos
The home’s exaggerated roof pitch allowed for a spacious attic bedroom and study that spans half the house. “It gives the owners a whole other element without having to go up a level,” says Nowlan.
A simple monochrome palette fits the homeowners’ minimalist aesthetic and echoes the charred cladding of the exterior. The dramatic roof pitch makes the space feel airy and light.
At 700 square feet, Chris and Ady's cottage had to make economical use of space—like the bar-height dining table doubling as a cooking countertop.
