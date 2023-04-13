Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 24 Photos
Connect Homes can typically be built in less than half the time of homes built using traditional methods. After homeowners in Calistoga, California, were forced to tear down a previously-built unpermitted structure on their property, they were able to expedite the addition of this 640-square-foot Connect 2 ADU before existing septic permits expired.
Connect Homes can typically be built in less than half the time of homes built using traditional methods. After homeowners in Calistoga, California, were forced to tear down a previously-built unpermitted structure on their property, they were able to expedite the addition of this 640-square-foot Connect 2 ADU before existing septic permits expired.
The newly launched Pro-series utilizes architect curated design details, fixtures and finishes to reduce time and cost without sacrificing the modern living experience of a Connect Home.
The newly launched Pro-series utilizes architect curated design details, fixtures and finishes to reduce time and cost without sacrificing the modern living experience of a Connect Home.
Manta North Slope By The Sea exterior
Manta North Slope By The Sea exterior
Each CABN model is made of a timber structure that sits upon a steel-frame foundation.
Each CABN model is made of a timber structure that sits upon a steel-frame foundation.
Structure
Structure
The modularity championed by aux box refers to its method of constructing prefabs, which helps to minimize construction time, cost, and its environmental impact.
The modularity championed by aux box refers to its method of constructing prefabs, which helps to minimize construction time, cost, and its environmental impact.
Connect Homes' units span between 460 and 3200 square feet in size. Unique among prefabs, some models reach two or three stories high.
Connect Homes' units span between 460 and 3200 square feet in size. Unique among prefabs, some models reach two or three stories high.
Cabin ANNA began in 2016 as a way for Caspar Schols and his family to cope with a personal tragedy. At his mother’s request, he built a refuge on her rural forested property where the family “would feel connected and feel one,” says Schols. “I started dreaming of how we could be surrounded by life instead of shielded from it.” In ten months, the once physicist completed the Garden House: a prototype of what would, to his own surprise, turn into a much larger project oriented toward a deeper connection with the planet.
Cabin ANNA began in 2016 as a way for Caspar Schols and his family to cope with a personal tragedy. At his mother’s request, he built a refuge on her rural forested property where the family “would feel connected and feel one,” says Schols. “I started dreaming of how we could be surrounded by life instead of shielded from it.” In ten months, the once physicist completed the Garden House: a prototype of what would, to his own surprise, turn into a much larger project oriented toward a deeper connection with the planet.
<i>Add a caption</i>
Add a caption
The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
A String Furniture dresser, simple bed, and Hey indoor/outdoor chair complete Laura and Juris' bedroom, whose focal point is the picture window and breathtaking view of the Bay of Riga.
A String Furniture dresser, simple bed, and Hey indoor/outdoor chair complete Laura and Juris' bedroom, whose focal point is the picture window and breathtaking view of the Bay of Riga.
Floor Plan for House by the Sea
Floor Plan for House by the Sea
A patio connects the family’s trio of My Cabins.
A patio connects the family’s trio of My Cabins.
All raw materials are sourced locally to reduce the overall carbon footprint - as well as eliminate additional costs on the client. This includes the wood chips - which were initially a waste product but repurposed as ground coverage for this CABN show home. The chips are also FSC certified. The home itself sits on
All raw materials are sourced locally to reduce the overall carbon footprint - as well as eliminate additional costs on the client. This includes the wood chips - which were initially a waste product but repurposed as ground coverage for this CABN show home. The chips are also FSC certified. The home itself sits on
After more than 15 years spent in construction, high school friends Simon Fyall and Richard Egli started to imagine an architecture that blended in with the landscape of British Columbia better than industry-standard buildings. Soon after, the pair founded Blend Projects to build their vision: crisp gabled homes strung together from eight-foot-long cedar-sided glulam sections.
After more than 15 years spent in construction, high school friends Simon Fyall and Richard Egli started to imagine an architecture that blended in with the landscape of British Columbia better than industry-standard buildings. Soon after, the pair founded Blend Projects to build their vision: crisp gabled homes strung together from eight-foot-long cedar-sided glulam sections.
Though Blend Projects can customize any part of the home excepting the underlying structure, they also offer standardized designs that range from one-story, 400-square-foot garden suites to the two-story, 1800-square foot home shown here.
Though Blend Projects can customize any part of the home excepting the underlying structure, they also offer standardized designs that range from one-story, 400-square-foot garden suites to the two-story, 1800-square foot home shown here.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.

4 more saves