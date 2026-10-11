A firepit is surrounded by what the owners think is their biggest splurge: Kalon Rugosa chairs for $11,263.
A recirculating water feature adds atmosphere to the backyard with its edibles garden, Hay patio set, and outdoor kitchen and dining room, the latter protected from the sun by an extension of the home's eaves.
Architect and homeowner Christopher Alt designed the home's pivoting sun shades with Thermory wood slats and FritzJurgens hardware.
Warm Douglas fir cabinetry, Olympian White Danby marble countertops, and Sub-Zero Group appliances build the contemporary kitchen.
The study has floors covered in local terra-cotta bricks, and custom oak sliding doors. The couple will open the room up to the rest of the home if they're having a large party.
Cor-Ten steel fencing encloses a courtyard shared with the main house.
Ruth stands near the rear entrance of the second floor with the couple's English Labs, Toffee and Rolo. "This house is a giant dog run,
“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
The renovation removed a wall between the living room and kitchen, and created more room with an addition. The remodeled fireplace cost $2,600.