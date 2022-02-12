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Collection by Lydia Sidrak

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“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
The countertop is a custom Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the colored flecks nod to the wall tiles.
The countertop is a custom Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the colored flecks nod to the wall tiles.
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
Elfa storage systems fit perfectly behind the sliding doors, and offered customizable options for keeping clothes organized.
Elfa storage systems fit perfectly behind the sliding doors, and offered customizable options for keeping clothes organized.
A custom built-in with laminate accents in the dressing area is also by Joshua West Smith. “He did such a beautiful job of making cabinetry that looks like what could have been in the house,” says Merrill.
A custom built-in with laminate accents in the dressing area is also by Joshua West Smith. “He did such a beautiful job of making cabinetry that looks like what could have been in the house,” says Merrill.
Hermès wallpaper is an eye-catching backdrop to a shelf and desk system designed by Reath and constructed by woodworker Joshua West Smith.
Hermès wallpaper is an eye-catching backdrop to a shelf and desk system designed by Reath and constructed by woodworker Joshua West Smith.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
The four floor pillows were fabricated from old carpets and given a fluffy trim detail.
The four floor pillows were fabricated from old carpets and given a fluffy trim detail.
Kitchen peninsula and plexiglas shelving
Kitchen peninsula and plexiglas shelving
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The resulting design acquired its own flow, full of colorful narrative, spirited counterpoint, and anecdote. Now, in place of dark, disconnected spaces, outdoor rooms echo luminous indoor ones, and experimental filmmaker Laura Purdy and her family’s eclectic collections of art and personal artifacts share space with flashes of pattern and interior planes of saffron and pink stucco.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The resulting design acquired its own flow, full of colorful narrative, spirited counterpoint, and anecdote. Now, in place of dark, disconnected spaces, outdoor rooms echo luminous indoor ones, and experimental filmmaker Laura Purdy and her family’s eclectic collections of art and personal artifacts share space with flashes of pattern and interior planes of saffron and pink stucco.