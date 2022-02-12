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Collection by Lillian Rieders

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A small wood-burning stove enhances the cabin’s cozy atmosphere, while the rainbow-colored ceiling helps create a whimsical setting in the middle of nature.
A small wood-burning stove enhances the cabin’s cozy atmosphere, while the rainbow-colored ceiling helps create a whimsical setting in the middle of nature.

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