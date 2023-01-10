SubscribeSign In
In the master bathroom, oversized windows and an Agape mirror pull the outside in.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
A large skylight looms above a Duravit tub and a Runtal Radia towel warmer in the en suite bathroom.
