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Collection by Molly Nutting

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The homeowners have entertained as many as 12 people at a time, yet the kitchen-dining area can also feel intimate enough for two people.
The homeowners have entertained as many as 12 people at a time, yet the kitchen-dining area can also feel intimate enough for two people.
Another view of the space reveals an original, full-height brick fireplace at one end.
Another view of the space reveals an original, full-height brick fireplace at one end.
Bathroom
Bathroom
The half arched entry was the only addition to the original home and creates an intentional transition between interior and exterior. The same rose color was used throughout, in the entry, primary bathroom, interior of the skylights, and exterior awnings.
The half arched entry was the only addition to the original home and creates an intentional transition between interior and exterior. The same rose color was used throughout, in the entry, primary bathroom, interior of the skylights, and exterior awnings.
The fun colored tile, in incremental sizes and different textures, both matte and glossy, is used throughout the home. It provided an opportunity to play with scale, texture and format. Each bathroom and both kitchens, in the main home and the guest house (ADU) have their own unique color and personality.
The fun colored tile, in incremental sizes and different textures, both matte and glossy, is used throughout the home. It provided an opportunity to play with scale, texture and format. Each bathroom and both kitchens, in the main home and the guest house (ADU) have their own unique color and personality.
Nicole Boone stands in the kitchen of her renovated ranch house in the View Park section of Los Angeles. A finance executive with an eye for art and design, Nicole enlisted the help of Max Kuo and Danielle Wagner of architectural studio AllThatIsSolid to open up the home’s 1920s layout and bring her love of art, color, and nature to the 1,563-square-foot space. Like many ranches in the hilly neighborhood, the house steps gently down the street, creating three interior levels.
Nicole Boone stands in the kitchen of her renovated ranch house in the View Park section of Los Angeles. A finance executive with an eye for art and design, Nicole enlisted the help of Max Kuo and Danielle Wagner of architectural studio AllThatIsSolid to open up the home’s 1920s layout and bring her love of art, color, and nature to the 1,563-square-foot space. Like many ranches in the hilly neighborhood, the house steps gently down the street, creating three interior levels.
The two major architectural interventions happened in the living room, where the architect vaulted the ceiling, replaced the preexisting clunky skylight with three slim ones, and relocated the staircase to the basement. The wall tile outside the powder room is by Fireclay—the homeowner specifically requested all rectangular tile be laid horizontally.
The two major architectural interventions happened in the living room, where the architect vaulted the ceiling, replaced the preexisting clunky skylight with three slim ones, and relocated the staircase to the basement. The wall tile outside the powder room is by Fireclay—the homeowner specifically requested all rectangular tile be laid horizontally.
The family spends much more time together in the rear yard since the renovation.
The family spends much more time together in the rear yard since the renovation.
Formerly closed off from the rest of the house, the space now opens to the dining and living room. The countertops are Bianco Velino Brazilian Quartzite, and the backsplash tile is from Fireclay. A row of Herman Miller Comma stools provide extra seating for guests.
Formerly closed off from the rest of the house, the space now opens to the dining and living room. The countertops are Bianco Velino Brazilian Quartzite, and the backsplash tile is from Fireclay. A row of Herman Miller Comma stools provide extra seating for guests.
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.