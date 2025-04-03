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The fun colored tile, in incremental sizes and different textures, both matte and glossy, is used throughout the home. It provided an opportunity to play with scale, texture and format. Each bathroom and both kitchens, in the main home and the guest house (ADU) have their own unique color and personality.
Nicole Boone stands in the kitchen of her renovated ranch house in the View Park section of Los Angeles. A finance executive with an eye for art and design, Nicole enlisted the help of Max Kuo and Danielle Wagner of architectural studio AllThatIsSolid to open up the home’s 1920s layout and bring her love of art, color, and nature to the 1,563-square-foot space. Like many ranches in the hilly neighborhood, the house steps gently down the street, creating three interior levels.
The two major architectural interventions happened in the living room, where the architect vaulted the ceiling, replaced the preexisting clunky skylight with three slim ones, and relocated the staircase to the basement. The wall tile outside the powder room is by Fireclay—the homeowner specifically requested all rectangular tile be laid horizontally.
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.