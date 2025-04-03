Nicole Boone stands in the kitchen of her renovated ranch house in the View Park section of Los Angeles. A finance executive with an eye for art and design, Nicole enlisted the help of Max Kuo and Danielle Wagner of architectural studio AllThatIsSolid to open up the home’s 1920s layout and bring her love of art, color, and nature to the 1,563-square-foot space. Like many ranches in the hilly neighborhood, the house steps gently down the street, creating three interior levels.