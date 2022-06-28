SubscribeSign In
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
Classic midcentury features like the wall of glass and clerestory windows provide the home with a connection to the outdoors and flood the living space with natural light. A rough stone-inlay fireplace connects the living room with the facade.
A steam shower was one of Daniel Staackmann’s main requests; this one is by Mr. Steam with faucets from the Axor Bouroullec line.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
HardLife Products manufactured the bathroom’s custom concrete walls, floor slabs, and sink basins, which are paired with faucets by American Standard.
A converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood asks over $4 million. If you’re looking for a modern retreat in an old-world setting, cast your sights on this charming loft in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, known for its distinguished selection of shopping, dining, theaters, and museums.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
Kids bathroom with Stars
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
