The ground floor’s adjoining staircase, as well as the kitchen cabinets and tables, can be adjusted depending the homeowner's preferences. “The design of the house is an attempt to respond to [French novelist] Georges Perec’s question, ‘We should learn to live more on staircases. But how?’” Simpson says.
Top-mounted sliding timber doors close the guest room off from the living room for privacy. When not in use, the sliding doors stack flush against the right wall.
Architect David Anand Peterson designed the custom millwork and shelving in Montague’s kitchen. The stainless steel island is by Bulthaup. The stools are vintage and were designed by Erik Buck. Montague was thrilled to spot the same ones adorning Don Draper’s apartment in the latest season of Mad Men.
Oak cabinets on either side of the long dining room table camouflage a variety of kitchen appliances and even laundry facilities.
A massive gable roof draping the first floor makes this two-story house feel more like one.
The windows were designed to allow for the customization of light and air floor at different locations.
A smaller, rectangular building between the two blocks that's equipped for surfing-related activities.
The historic apartment has been updated throughout with white paint and minimalist accents, adapting its rustic character to the 21st-century.
The original house was a single-story structure, not robust enough to carry a second floor. Fritz’s solution was to build an upper level that functions like a bridge, spanning the original structure without compromising it.
The bedroom pavilion is mostly hidden, thanks to a massive native California oak—part of a grove. “That’s the good thing about oaks—they keep their leaves in the winter, so you don’t have one view in the summer and another in the winter,” Suzanne says.
An Eero Saarinen Womb chair and ottoman, an Isamu Noguchi Akari lamp, and forest views make for a cozy reading nook.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
