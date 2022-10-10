SubscribeSign In
Floor-to-ceiling windows are flanked by canary yellow panels which open to reveal screens in warm weather.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
Gary (left) and David relax in the living room with their dog, Edie Falco. Says Bestor, "The house is under 2,000 square feet, which is tiny by L.A. standards, and yet it feels very spacious."
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
Contemporary furnishings now contrast with the traditional detailing of the preserved architecture.
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
"All the spaces have strong visual connections to the garden,
In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
