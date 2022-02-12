The circular roof above the pool—nicknamed “la galleta” for its cookie-like shape—is a favorite spot for drinks and ocean viewing. “The galleta is where the sea reveals itself,” says Juan Carlos.
After renovations were complete, the family took a trip from Canada, through the USA, to Baja, Mexico.
A 1976 Airstream Sovereign International Land Yacht was perfect for Lynne’s family of four.
This 376-square-foot cabin in Matanzas, a rugged coastal area of Chile popular among kite surfers, was designed by local studio Stanaćev Granados.
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.