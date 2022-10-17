SubscribeSign In
v
Collection by Verners Aide

Favorites

View 26 Photos
Front view of home and guest house/garage.
Front view of home and guest house/garage.
Rear view of home.
Rear view of home.
West Facade showing the different siding materials including knotty cedar shiplap.
West Facade showing the different siding materials including knotty cedar shiplap.
The house sits at the edge of the bluff taking advantage of the incredible views of the canyon and river below.
The house sits at the edge of the bluff taking advantage of the incredible views of the canyon and river below.
The rear deck near the canyon bluff overlooks the Deschutes River.
The rear deck near the canyon bluff overlooks the Deschutes River.
Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Pool by J.Brownlee Design
Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com Pool by J.Brownlee Design
Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com
Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com
Re-Open House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Re-Open House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

6 more saves