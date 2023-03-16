The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
The couple's living room, anchored by a favorite old leather sofa, stays cool with the help of a ceiling fan and mini-split heating and cooling unit.
At 700 square feet, Chris and Ady's cottage had to make economical use of space—like the bar-height dining table doubling as a cooking countertop.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
Though the ceiling looks spectacular, it’s really crafted from standard 2’x2’ boards from Home Depot. LED light strips enhance the impact. “When you explain the method to someone, they’re like, ‘that’s it?!’” Laughs Losada-Amor.
Cabinets hang from the ceiling around the kitchen, helping defining the area without obstructing the natural light that flows throughout the building.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
The owners wanted a pair of stairs leading to the bedrooms.
Los Angeles company Cover builds customizable prefab ADUs.
Sundius and Ichiki sided the home with sand-colored stucco that ties to the other stucco-clad homes in the neighborhood.
North-facing sliders, from Milgard, fill the ADU interior with natural light. The Benjamin Moore wall paint was customized to match a swatch of nude leather. The desk at left is from Akron Street.
A gravel path with flagstone leads to the new ADU at the rear of the house. "We wanted everything to feel as natural as possible,
The board-form concrete of the support helps to frame the built-in shelving.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
The kids' loft features a cheerful, salmon-toned accent wall and a playful hanging zebra head sculpture. The windows look out on the backyard treetops, giving the sense of being in a secret hideaway.
The exterior is mainly stucco, but part of the house is wrapped in shiplap (seen here, painted gray) to better connect it with the property's existing home, which dates back 100 years.