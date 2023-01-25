SubscribeSign In
We partnered with Hygge & West to produce a collection of modern artisan wallpaper that's screenprinted by hand in Chicago, IL. Heath designed wallpaper that combines a clean graphical style with hand-drawn lines in a palette inspired by our glazes in four patterns in four colorways: Arcade, Quilt, Slice, and Strike. Shop the collection here: http://www.heathceramics.com/wallpaper #heath #heathceramics #heathxhyggeandwest #wallpaper #color #handdrawnlines #navy #arcade
Playful wallpaper from Graham & Brown livens up the house’s otherwise staid powder room, which also contains a pint-size Ikea sink.
The kitchen is just as detailed and eclectic as the rest of the main floor, with a wall-sized chalkboard and retro wallpaper accenting the streamlined white cabinetry. Bright, colorful dining room chairs add whimsy.
Designtex mined the Charley Harper graphic archives with the help of designer and author Todd Oldham, who worked closely with Charley during his later years and is currently the steward of the Harper archive, to develop a line of contract-friendly textiles and wallcoverings. The collection launched in 2013.
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
Cavern is a bicoastal design firm specializing in wallpaper. They are environmentally friendly and silk-screen their unique designs by hand. One of the new designs, I see you, features a google eye pattern on which people can draw their own creations. $155 per roll.
Organic, hand-painted wallpaper is still going strong in many design quarters. This range by Eskayel, designed by Shanan Campanaro, also comes in an eco-friendly contract version, made of 31% post-consumer recycled content with a Class “A” fire rating and low VOC emissions.
