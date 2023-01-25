Favorites
We partnered with Hygge & West to produce a collection of modern artisan wallpaper that's screenprinted by hand in Chicago, IL. Heath designed wallpaper that combines a clean graphical style with hand-drawn lines in a palette inspired by our glazes in four patterns in four colorways: Arcade, Quilt, Slice, and Strike. Shop the collection here: www.heathceramics.com/wal... #heath #heathceramics #heathxhyggeandwest #wallpaper #color #handdrawnlines #navy #arcade
Designtex mined the Charley Harper graphic archives with the help of designer and author Todd Oldham, who worked closely with Charley during his later years and is currently the steward of the Harper archive, to develop a line of contract-friendly textiles and wallcoverings. The collection launched in 2013.