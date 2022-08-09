SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lori Williamson

Favorites

View 72 Photos
“I wanted something bold and fresh,” Augustin says of the unit’s citrus-inspired front door, painted Tangerine Dream by Dunn Edwards. The door is flanked by horizontal Redwood slats and gray acrylic stucco.
“I wanted something bold and fresh,” Augustin says of the unit’s citrus-inspired front door, painted Tangerine Dream by Dunn Edwards. The door is flanked by horizontal Redwood slats and gray acrylic stucco.
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
A loft-style reading nook is situated above the bathroom.
A loft-style reading nook is situated above the bathroom.
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
A ribbon of custom built sustainably sourced white-oak built-in furniture and cabinetry wraps the perimeter of the interior, starting creating a calming container for a guest or tenant. The simplicity of the designed forms allows the expressive rings of the polished oak slabs to provide playful ornamentation. The storage-focused “Sarcophagus Bed” includes bedside shelving nooks, integrated lighting, large storage drawers, and cabinets inside the headboard. A large mirror expands the space to reflect the built-in banquette and cabinets on the south wall.
A ribbon of custom built sustainably sourced white-oak built-in furniture and cabinetry wraps the perimeter of the interior, starting creating a calming container for a guest or tenant. The simplicity of the designed forms allows the expressive rings of the polished oak slabs to provide playful ornamentation. The storage-focused “Sarcophagus Bed” includes bedside shelving nooks, integrated lighting, large storage drawers, and cabinets inside the headboard. A large mirror expands the space to reflect the built-in banquette and cabinets on the south wall.
After - rear windows
After - rear windows
Approximately 70% of each vertical end wall was dedicated to fenestration, with Mondrian-esque mullions staggered throughout. “Mullions are a fantastic way to play with shape, texture, and light,” says architect Todd Mather. “Even from my earliest conceptual sketches, I was drawing A-frames with window ‘grids.’”
Approximately 70% of each vertical end wall was dedicated to fenestration, with Mondrian-esque mullions staggered throughout. “Mullions are a fantastic way to play with shape, texture, and light,” says architect Todd Mather. “Even from my earliest conceptual sketches, I was drawing A-frames with window ‘grids.’”
$912K will score you a slice of off-grid paradise in Taos, New Mexico.
$912K will score you a slice of off-grid paradise in Taos, New Mexico.
In the bright and airy kitchen, top-of-the-line appliances include a Miele integrated refrigerator, a Liebherr freezer unit, and a concealed Qasair Condari Westmore rangehood. The Salinas System Kitchen island was designed by Patricia Urquiola for Boffi.
In the bright and airy kitchen, top-of-the-line appliances include a Miele integrated refrigerator, a Liebherr freezer unit, and a concealed Qasair Condari Westmore rangehood. The Salinas System Kitchen island was designed by Patricia Urquiola for Boffi.
Sleek cabinetry extends from the kitchen into the dining room for extra storage.
Sleek cabinetry extends from the kitchen into the dining room for extra storage.
In Hill's kitchen, exposed pipes behind the counter have plenty of company: the pipes that form her storage units. The rug, by Chilewich, is made of vinyl.
In Hill's kitchen, exposed pipes behind the counter have plenty of company: the pipes that form her storage units. The rug, by Chilewich, is made of vinyl.
Studhorse | Olson Kundig
Studhorse | Olson Kundig
The O-asis house is set on an elongated 1.7-acre site on a horse property area of Phoenix, north of Piestewa Peak within the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.
The O-asis house is set on an elongated 1.7-acre site on a horse property area of Phoenix, north of Piestewa Peak within the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.
O-asis House floor plan
O-asis House floor plan
To further improve the acoustics of the open floor plan, a walnut-slatted, acoustic felt-backed dropped panel with integrated LEDs hangs above the kitchen island.
To further improve the acoustics of the open floor plan, a walnut-slatted, acoustic felt-backed dropped panel with integrated LEDs hangs above the kitchen island.
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.

52 more saves