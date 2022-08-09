Favorites
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
A ribbon of custom built sustainably sourced white-oak built-in furniture and cabinetry wraps the perimeter of the interior, starting creating a calming container for a guest or tenant. The simplicity of the designed forms allows the expressive rings of the polished oak slabs to provide playful ornamentation. The storage-focused “Sarcophagus Bed” includes bedside shelving nooks, integrated lighting, large storage drawers, and cabinets inside the headboard. A large mirror expands the space to reflect the built-in banquette and cabinets on the south wall.
Approximately 70% of each vertical end wall was dedicated to fenestration, with Mondrian-esque mullions staggered throughout. “Mullions are a fantastic way to play with shape, texture, and light,” says architect Todd Mather. “Even from my earliest conceptual sketches, I was drawing A-frames with window ‘grids.’”
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
