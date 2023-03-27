SubscribeSign In
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
Mint green-painted ironwork and tiles connect the indoors to the outside more fluidly.
The kitchen cabinets have also been cleverly designed by 4 S Architecture to combine a luxury appearance with cost-effective construction. The carcasses were sourced from DIY Kitchens and delivered preassembled, which cut down on labor costs. While the white cabinet doors are also from DIY Kitchens, the cherry veneered doors are bespoke. “We worked with as many off-the-shelf products as we could to minimise cost and added a few bespoke items to elevate the scheme,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
