SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Robert Sill

Favorites

View 4 Photos
You didn't know you needed this much (all-electric) firepower.
You didn't know you needed this much (all-electric) firepower.
It's a planter. It's a piece of history.
It's a planter. It's a piece of history.
In the late aughts, Formway's Generation task chairs for Knoll replaced Herman Miller's Aeron in offices going for both ergonomics and status. Twitter's office was no exception.
In the late aughts, Formway's Generation task chairs for Knoll replaced Herman Miller's Aeron in offices going for both ergonomics and status. Twitter's office was no exception.