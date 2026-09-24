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Collection by
Janette Schue
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11
Photos
Floor Plan of Offset ADU by Byben
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
Before: The kitchen was small, and the only access to the yard was through a side door to the driveway.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
Kitchen
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