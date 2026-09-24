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Collection by Janette Schue

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Floor Plan of Offset ADU by Byben
Floor Plan of Offset ADU by Byben
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
Before: The kitchen was small, and the only access to the yard was through a side door to the driveway.
Before: The kitchen was small, and the only access to the yard was through a side door to the driveway.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen