The kitchen cabinets are Birch plywood with medium-pressure laminate, and part of a cabinetry package for the house that amounted to $82,000 NZD, or $55,218 USD. The counters and backsplash are stainless-steel. The kitchen is a favorite spot for the architect. “We do a lot of cooking. We really enjoy our food. So, the practicalities of how the kitchen works is really key, with the nooks and crannies where we can put all our stuff,” says Maclean. Open cubbies keep tools and cookbooks close at hand.