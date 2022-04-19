SubscribeSign In
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
A key feature of Angie West’s elaborately organic holiday table-scape is a monumental Scimitar dining table from her brand, Refractory.
The Rothenberg Residence in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,495,000 by Benjamin Kahle of Deasy Penner Podley Real Estate.
Chuch Estudio plays with color and form to create furnishings and spaces that are seriously fun.
The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from 100-year-old wood purchased at Sliverado Salvage. There’s a breakfast nook and a nine-foot island finished in Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster often used in Moroccan architecture, creating a communal and open space that flows into the living room. "Tadelakt is such a beautiful material and provides an old-world, earthy feeling, but using it is very labor-intensive," says Elaine.
Perfect for catching a wave or just watching them roll by, this cabin sits on a secluded half acre to ensure you can take in the Hamptons in peace.
Make the most of warm, summer nights with a glitzy patio that doubles as the stage for an outdoor cinema. Maximalism is a big trend in 2022—think graphic black and white patterns with bronze or gold highlights. The bold pattern on this patio has been crafted using Techo-Bloc’s Squadra paver in Shale Grey and Onyx Black. The small 3x3 square cobblestones have an aged finish and are ideal for creating mosaics at ground level.
Combine native plants with rockscapes to create gardens that don’t need excessive irrigation. Here, Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 series slab in Greyed Nickel was imaginatively used to create contrast between the more organic stones and rocks, as well as functional walkways for seating and a fire pit.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
Merchant House High Desert in Morongo Valley, California, is like a showroom for interior designer Denise Portmans, who runs the design shop Merchant Modern in Santa Monica.
