The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from 100-year-old wood purchased at Sliverado Salvage. There’s a breakfast nook and a nine-foot island finished in Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster often used in Moroccan architecture, creating a communal and open space that flows into the living room. "Tadelakt is such a beautiful material and provides an old-world, earthy feeling, but using it is very labor-intensive," says Elaine.
Make the most of warm, summer nights with a glitzy patio that doubles as the stage for an outdoor cinema. Maximalism is a big trend in 2022—think graphic black and white patterns with bronze or gold highlights. The bold pattern on this patio has been crafted using Techo-Bloc’s Squadra paver in Shale Grey and Onyx Black. The small 3x3 square cobblestones have an aged finish and are ideal for creating mosaics at ground level.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.