The living area doubles as a showroom for Isaac and Sydney’s new studio, Granada Form. A Slice table is surrounded by Boston chairs by Chilton, and behind them is a Peg shelving system. The Mori pendants are by RBW.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
open layout, from the common areas to the bedroom
The bathroom is finished in iQ Optima, a Swedish vinyl. It’s from a collection that’s “inspired by the soft, translucent qualities of watercolor, creating a subtle sense of movement and depth,” Marius says.
The kitchen sits underneath a workloft accessible by a wooden ship's ladder. Callie's dad Trevor Hilpert fabricated the ladder and much of the loft casework in his San Juan Island woodshop.
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.
Callie and Nathan Angle worked with Seattle firm CAST Architecture to design their forever home in Edmonds, Washington, just north of the city.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.