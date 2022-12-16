SubscribeSign In
The kitchen has been fully renovated while retaining the character of Wrights original design.
Overseen by Arthur Dyson Associates and a team of engineers and landscape designers, the home's renovation received a 2019 Preservation Design Award for Restoration by the California Preservation Foundation.
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
