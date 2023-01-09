SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cameron Watson

Favorites

View 4 Photos
A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
This home's different roof heights required a customizable, flexible building component to make the drawings a reality.
This home's different roof heights required a customizable, flexible building component to make the drawings a reality.
A bookshelf above the bed also holds space for greenery.
A bookshelf above the bed also holds space for greenery.