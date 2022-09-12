SubscribeSign In
A bookcase adds visual intrigue to the staircase connecting the lower level to the master suite.
A split thread staircase leads up to the bedroom.
Staircase
The stairs lead up to the upper loft and rooftop garden with city views.
The Perezes created an office area, storage beneath the stairs, and a sliding door that sections the kitchen from the bathroom.
A sizable oak staircase, with a large landing and storage beneath it, leads to each level of the home.
The screen was fabricated by the contractor O’Brien Wood & Iron. "I like this treatment because it’s so dynamic," says Jocie. "It acts as a separator, but it does have some transparency and visibility with it." The existing red oak floors in this room were stripped and bleached to more closely match the new white oak stairs and floors.
With the home’s relatively compact footprint and efficient floor plan comprising two bedrooms and two bathrooms over a single living level, smart use of space was critical. "Built-in storage everywhere [is] number one," says Melanie. A pantry and storage drawers are tucked under the stairs.
View to the Captain's Deck
Japanese "tansu" stairs with storage compartments underneath.
The entry hall is open but inviting. “When you get into the property you can see thru the space, so I didn’t want it to be cluttered,” Bérubé says. The white oak built-ins for coats and shoes are simple and seamless. The Jan Kath rug warms the the poured-in-place concrete floor. The owners acquired the Nicola Hicks bear sculpture at an art fair in Hong Kong from London-based Flowers Gallery.
