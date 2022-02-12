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Collection by
Susan Pullen
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Photos
Building new roof trusses and gables made it easy to add a large skylight in the living room.
Barbara and her partner, Steve, in the home's living room.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
Formas II, Antigua Shag, Formas Shag Pillows and the Eva throw in Sage. (www.minna-goods.com)
The bathroom features a composting toilet by Nature’s Head. Pops of Tiffany blue aesthetically link the washroom with the common space.
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