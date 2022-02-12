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Collection by Susan Pullen

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Building new roof trusses and gables made it easy to add a large skylight in the living room.
Building new roof trusses and gables made it easy to add a large skylight in the living room.
Barbara and her partner, Steve, in the home's living room.
Barbara and her partner, Steve, in the home's living room.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
Formas II, Antigua Shag, Formas Shag Pillows and the Eva throw in Sage. (www.minna-goods.com)
Formas II, Antigua Shag, Formas Shag Pillows and the Eva throw in Sage. (www.minna-goods.com)
The bathroom features a composting toilet by Nature’s Head. Pops of Tiffany blue aesthetically link the washroom with the common space.
The bathroom features a composting toilet by Nature’s Head. Pops of Tiffany blue aesthetically link the washroom with the common space.