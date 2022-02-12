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Collection by Robert Stepic

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Architect Marc Thorpe designed the contemporary home with crisp lines, a large photovoltaic array, and 25-foot-long deck that cantilevers out into the forest.
Architect Marc Thorpe designed the contemporary home with crisp lines, a large photovoltaic array, and 25-foot-long deck that cantilevers out into the forest.
In 2013, Jennifer Warner and Cara Frey fell in love with a modest but charming 1920s house within walking distance of their bungalow. The dwelling was dramatically sited, with great views of Portland’s southwest hills and downtown. But according to Michael Leckie, the Vancouver–based architect they eventually hired, "It was the dumpiest house on the block." Leckie replaced the house with a simple, modern design, using a basic square wood box that skews into a rhombus form, which he topped with a sloping roof. Their son, William, 6, swings in front of the cedar-clad house.
In 2013, Jennifer Warner and Cara Frey fell in love with a modest but charming 1920s house within walking distance of their bungalow. The dwelling was dramatically sited, with great views of Portland’s southwest hills and downtown. But according to Michael Leckie, the Vancouver–based architect they eventually hired, "It was the dumpiest house on the block." Leckie replaced the house with a simple, modern design, using a basic square wood box that skews into a rhombus form, which he topped with a sloping roof. Their son, William, 6, swings in front of the cedar-clad house.
The owners found this cabin, built in 1959, after looking to fix up a "weird 70s contemporary,
The owners found this cabin, built in 1959, after looking to fix up a "weird 70s contemporary,
Both renovated bathrooms are outfitted with new Heath Cermics tile.
Both renovated bathrooms are outfitted with new Heath Cermics tile.
The 3,000-square-foot Floht House has epic views and one of the longest residential cantilevers in western Canada.
The 3,000-square-foot Floht House has epic views and one of the longest residential cantilevers in western Canada.
Julie also designed this spa deck, a few steps from the main house.
Julie also designed this spa deck, a few steps from the main house.
Designed by Philip Collins, the midcentury dwelling is defined by clean lines, sheltered patios, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Designed by Philip Collins, the midcentury dwelling is defined by clean lines, sheltered patios, and floor-to-ceiling glazing.
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
The built-in couch has leather cushions, and surrounds a Lemon coffee table.-A James Sutherland piece hangs beside the fireplace.
The built-in couch has leather cushions, and surrounds a Lemon coffee table.-A James Sutherland piece hangs beside the fireplace.
"Architecture can be powerful when it's restrained,
"Architecture can be powerful when it's restrained,
The clients are a young family with two children who bought a tiny island with a dilapidated house on the waterfront. The island, which is only accessible via boat, is part of an archipelago about an hour south of the Norwegian capital of Oslo. “It has become a very popular area for summer houses over the last century and it is full of buildings from the post-War period,” says architect Line Solgaard.
The clients are a young family with two children who bought a tiny island with a dilapidated house on the waterfront. The island, which is only accessible via boat, is part of an archipelago about an hour south of the Norwegian capital of Oslo. “It has become a very popular area for summer houses over the last century and it is full of buildings from the post-War period,” says architect Line Solgaard.
The original entryway didn't have the much-needed storage the family of four needed.
The original entryway didn't have the much-needed storage the family of four needed.
Of the windows, which were designed to withstand gusts of more than 100 miles per hour, Cutler says, “The big sheets of glass create a phenomenal connection to place.” Ben adds, “Every window has a different view, and each one feels like it’s the view.”
Of the windows, which were designed to withstand gusts of more than 100 miles per hour, Cutler says, “The big sheets of glass create a phenomenal connection to place.” Ben adds, “Every window has a different view, and each one feels like it’s the view.”
Sited along the edge of a secluded pond in Maine, the low-slung structure recesses into its surroundings. A zigzagging boardwalk connects the home with a parking area, tracing through the forest and a boulder field while allowing the homeowners to slip into the rhythms of nature.
Sited along the edge of a secluded pond in Maine, the low-slung structure recesses into its surroundings. A zigzagging boardwalk connects the home with a parking area, tracing through the forest and a boulder field while allowing the homeowners to slip into the rhythms of nature.