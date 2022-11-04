SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by AL

Favorites

View 54 Photos
Shelving is crafted from resawn timbers and much of the furniture and fixtures were found during the Owner's travels, such as the antique Pittsburgh Mercury Lamp hanging in the Dining Area.
Shelving is crafted from resawn timbers and much of the furniture and fixtures were found during the Owner's travels, such as the antique Pittsburgh Mercury Lamp hanging in the Dining Area.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
Sleeping Cabin guest bedroom.
Sleeping Cabin guest bedroom.
Sleeping Cabin entry hall.
Sleeping Cabin entry hall.
Sleeping Cabin bunk beds.
Sleeping Cabin bunk beds.
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)
Hood Cliff Retreat (Wittman Estes)

34 more saves