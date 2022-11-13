SubscribeSign In
The open-plan kitchen and dining area has Halo lights by Ladies and Gentlemen Studio, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison, and a sofa from IKEA.
The family bathroom has a retractable skylight.
A custom white oak cabinet made by North Summit Studio fits the narrow dimensions of the pass-through television room. “We designed it so that if they ever decided to move, it functions as two credenzas with a series of modular boxes that are dovetailed together and stacked on top of each other. Then you have the one large opening for the television,” says Cuttle. “The thinking was that they could then theoretically very easily repurpose all of that into another residence.”
After: A breakfast nook in the kitchen includes a built-in unfinished wood bench that matches the new Loewen windows.
After: To camoflauge ceiling soffits that hide upstairs plumbing, a set of bookcases was installed at one end of the living room.
After: Built-in plywood shelving holds books and architectural models. The new painted epoxy-resin floors are heated—the perfect antidote for chilly Toronto winters.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
The sod roof is angled to create a sweeping elevation on approach and is planted with grass tussocks cut from the hillside during construction. “The tussocks camouflage the house, melting it into the landscape,” explains architect Kate Brown.
“Being perched on the hilltop at Spyon Cop is like nothing else,” says client Siobhan Turner. “My favourite experience of the house is sitting in my Ercol chair or, in nice weather, out on the deck, coffee in hand, watching the sun rise over the valley.”
The design changed slightly throughout the building process. For example, the window seat bench was initially going to extend along the entire wall to create an end table near the bed, but then "that tall skinny space appeared,
Set behind the couple’s Silver Lake home, the two-story structure has a crisp white board–and–batten exterior.
“I wanted to go upstairs to a place that was completely clean, serene, and quiet,” says Paula of the library, for which the architects created an open steel bookcase.
