A custom white oak cabinet made by North Summit Studio fits the narrow dimensions of the pass-through television room. “We designed it so that if they ever decided to move, it functions as two credenzas with a series of modular boxes that are dovetailed together and stacked on top of each other. Then you have the one large opening for the television,” says Cuttle. “The thinking was that they could then theoretically very easily repurpose all of that into another residence.”
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”