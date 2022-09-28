SubscribeSign In
The new layout took over the original, unused attic by vaulting the roof. Besides adding more light and space, the graphic wood design also brings in dimension.
Accoya pre-finished wood by ReSawn Timber Co. was used for the siding of the home, which sits on 100 acres and overlooks a pond.
The home needed clever storage solutions, given the fact that walls were kept to a minimum, so a bookcase and storage in the fireplace helps.
