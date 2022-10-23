After hosting a number of A-listers (including Alicia Keys, Lizzo, and The Weeknd), the Invisible House has hit the market for the first time at $18M.
Framing the lightwell with a custom poplar wood screen painted white introduces a subtle modern texture throughout the home. The breakfast nook is anchored by a table from Nadeau and a set of wishbone chairs from Rove Concepts.
Inserting a lightwell above the central stair helped inject a feeling of brightness to the home's core. Now, daylight filters through both levels of the home.
Relocating the ground floor landing helped concentrate the stairwell to a smaller footprint, and opened up more space in the downstairs rooms.
In the kitchen, custom white cabinetry creates a neutral palette, along with Calacatta marble counters and backsplash. The kitchen island is custom made from white oak, and appliances are from Thermador and Fisher & Paykel.
HR Design Department restored a decaying 1910 Craftsman home in the historic Avondale Place neighborhood back to its former glory. The house was once inhabited by Texas Governor Ross Sterling but renovations over time meant its original charm was covered over.
In Hampshire, PAD Studio replaced a rundown cottage with a new gable-roofed timber design that looks as if it’d been there all along.
The home’s original facade included wood board and batten finished in light gray and crossbuck designs. Worrell Yeung updated the exterior with a moss-inspired custom dark green finish.
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.